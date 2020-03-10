North Las Vegas VA hospital staffers self-quarantined after possible coronavirus exposure

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Some” staffers at the North Las Vegas VA hospital are under self-quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus, according to the VA Southern Nevada. In a statement to 8 News Now, a spokesman said they attended to the patient who presumptively tested positive for the virus.

The staffers were directed to take precautionary measures after VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System leadership consulted with the Southern Nevada Health District.

“The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has used infectious disease protocols to keep the patient in isolation since his arrival at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center and throughout his stay,” the spokesman wrote. “The individuals self-quarantined may have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 prior to testing and the presumptive positive finding.”

The spokesman also said the staffers were not exhibiting symptoms at this time to their knowledge.

Due to HIPAA and individual privacy, the VA cannot disclose more information about those who are self-quarantined.