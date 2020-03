NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas has canceled all large, city-run events due to the coronavirus. The cancellations are effective immediately.

The city noted day-to-day operations at city recreation facilities and libraries will not be affected.

North Las Vegas based its decision on recommendations from the World Health Organization and the CDC and will continue to consult with the Southern Nevada Health District.

Anyone who displays flu-like symptoms is asked to stay home.