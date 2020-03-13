No CCSD school closures planned for now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With more coronavirus cases popping up around the valley, a big question for many families is if CCSD schools will be closed. Right now the plan is to keep them open.

CCSD says they’re constantly monitoring the situation, but there are no planned school closures right now. There are contingency plans in place, but the specifics of those plans are still unknown.

The school district has already taken several steps to help combat the coronavirus.

They’ve suspended all after-school activities, effective immediately. Salad bars have been removed from all schools. There are restrictions on out-of-state student travel.

8 News Now asked CCSD how students would be taught if that changes. They said they’re still discussing their options, but they mentioned one issue with online classes, is the fact that not all students have access to electronics at home. They’re also working on how students who rely on the free and reduced lunch program will be fed.

When it comes to closing the schools, parents we spoke to have mixed opinions

“Every parent here, they were worrying about the kids,” said parent Irene Bongol. “For me, I am pregnant. I am prone to disease, and I have kids at home. So, hopefully they decide to close at least one month.”

“The children shouldn’t be an issue,” said grandparent Rachel Bisson. “It’s more the seniors. So I think they should be keeping on and doing what they were doing.”

There is a change.org petition online, asking CCSD to close their schools because of concerns over COVID-19. The petition asks school district leaders to follow several colleges across the state, which have canceled in-person classes. Right now it has over 11,000 signatures.

At Friday afternoon’s press conference, the Southern Nevada Health District said they’re working closely with CCSD. If there’s a coronavirus case connected with CCSD, they’ll likely recommend the schools to close.