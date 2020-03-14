NIAA sports suspended until further notice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Effective Monday, March 16, all Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association sanctioned sports will be put on hold. The NIAA announced the suspension Friday, and also allowed member schools or districts to suspend their sports as soon as Friday.

Superintendents within NIAA took action to suspend non-essential activities at schools, which included NIAA-sanctioned sports. During the suspension, teams and schools will not be allowed to compete, practice or hold team meetings.

When the suspension is lifted, the minimum practice requirements that had been fulfilled for both teams and individual students prior to the suspension will be honored and will not need to be repeated.