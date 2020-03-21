Newsom deploys California National Guard to assist with coronavirus pandemic

California Gov. Gavin Newsom give an update to the state’s response to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. At right is California Health and Human Services Agency Director Dr. Mark Ghaly. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday the deployment of the California National Guard to help distribute food amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Guard will distribute food at food banks and protect the most vulnerable populations in the state. Food banks have seen a shortage in volunteers due to COVID-19.

The announcement comes one day after Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

“It’s in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, coming to the aid of those in their community who are most in need,” Newsom said. “I ask all Californians who are able to join our Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign to safely assist those in need in your community.”

Californians interested in helping out the community can visit serve.ca.gov.

Due to COVID-19, many food banks have been affected by a significant decline in volunteerism, impacting logistical and local infrastructure for food distribution.

The California Guard will initially deploy personnel and logistical equipment to a food bank distribution warehouse in Sacramento County beginning Friday and will conduct immediate site assessments statewide for those counties that have requested short-term support and stabilization.

