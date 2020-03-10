New details about second Clark County coronavirus patient

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District has revealed new details about a second “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 in Nevada. Currently, there are more than 400 cases in 35 states, and 19 people have died in the United States.

In Nevada, there are four presumptive cases, two of which are in Clark County.

The latest presumptive positive test involves a woman in her 70s. 8 News Now spoke with the woman’s son and a family friend. They told us she is currently in isolation at Desert Springs Hospital.

They did not want to identify her for privacy reasons, but the family friend said she initially went to see a doctor after not feeling well Sunday.

The Health District said the woman only reported traveling in-state prior to getting sick. Two people close to her are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Her son told us his mother is retired, and this is a shock to the family.

The first person in the state to test presumptively positive was at the VA hospital in North Las Vegas last week. The Health District said the man in his 50s remains hospitalized and in serious condition.

Health investigators continue working to determine how the virus spread here.