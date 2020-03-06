Nevada Rep. speaks on coronavirus in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLAS) — Nevada lawmakers in Washington D.C. are weighing in on the coronavirus and their message for constituents here at home is don’t panic.

“We say be smart, but don’t be scared,” said U.S. Representative Dina Titus. “My district is in the heart of Las Vegas, so we have people from all over the world who visit there. We know it’s coming, there’s been one case from the VA that’s now going to the CDC to have it confirmed.”

Representative Titus went on to detail how the local government is working to help the public by keeping them informed with weekly updates.