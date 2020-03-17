National parks, forests take precautions during coronavirus pandemic

(KLAS) — National parks and forests are taking precautions against the coronavirus, including Great Basin National Park and Kaibab National Forest.

Kaibab, located in northern Arizona, is asking guests and other members of the public to take the following steps to prevent potential spread:

Minimize personal contact by calling forest offices for assistance instead of coming in person

Postponing non-critical business with the Forest Service

Practicing social distancing when encountering Forest Service employees in the field

“Health and human safety for the public, as well as our employees, are the highest priority during this rapidly evolving situation. We want to support our communities while continuing the Forest Service mission with minimum exposure to any health risk,” said Kaibab Supervisor Heather Provencio in a press release.

In eastern Nevada, the Lehman Caves Visitor Center at Great Basin National Park will close from March 17 to April 6. Cave tours will be canceled starting March 18 and ending at 1 p.m. on April 6.

Despite the visitor center closure, Great Basin park rangers will be available during the above dates to answer questions and offer maps outside of the building. A park spokesperson says trails are open but “may be muddy at lower elevations and will have snow at higher elevations.” Visitors are asked to use snowshoes and practice social distancing.

Utah’s Zion National Park will temporarily suspend shuttle operations starting March 17. Visitors can still drive up Zion Canyon Scenic Drive in their own vehicles until parking is at capacity. The drive will close and reopen intermittently based on the availability of parking spaces. The closure is until further notice.

Additional safety measures at Zion include virtual visitors centers online wilderness permits. According to a news release, rangers will be available via phone and email to help answer guests’ questions.