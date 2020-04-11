Microsoft to give parents 12 weeks of paid leave to help deal with extended school closures

Microsoft is giving its workers an additional three months of paid parental leave to deal with extended school closures due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Getty Images)

(CNN) — Microsoft is offering a new benefit to employees dealing with extended school closures.

Parents who work for the company can get three months of paid parental leave. It doesn’t have to be taken as a single chunk.

Workers can take it a week, or event a few days, at a time.

An estimated 1.6 billion students around the globe are home right now because their schools have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many states, like Washington, where Microsoft is headquartered, have already said schools will not open again until the next academic year.

It is not clear how, or if, the benefit can be used by employees who do not have children.