Metro Police ask public to ‘remain calm’ while shopping amid coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police posted a message on Twitter Monday, asking the public to “remain calm” and only purchase necessary items for their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officer Larry Hadfield of Metro’s Office of Public Information stands in front of a Costco he says is “overrun” with shoppers.

“Please, if you’re out shopping, just go for the resources you need for your family and allow the rest of the residents to shop for theirs.”

Metro Tweeted its officers have been assisting busy shops and grocery stores today with the flow of traffic.