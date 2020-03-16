Metro Police ask public to ‘remain calm’ while shopping amid coronavirus pandemic

coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police posted a message on Twitter Monday, asking the public to “remain calm” and only purchase necessary items for their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officer Larry Hadfield of Metro’s Office of Public Information stands in front of a Costco he says is “overrun” with shoppers.

“Please, if you’re out shopping, just go for the resources you need for your family and allow the rest of the residents to shop for theirs.”

Metro Tweeted its officers have been assisting busy shops and grocery stores today with the flow of traffic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories