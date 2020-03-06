Mack Trucks staff will not participate in 2020 ConExpo-Con/Agg due to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction supply giant Mack Trucks said company staff will not take part in Las Vegas’ 2020 ConExpo-Con/Agg in a statement Thursday. The company cites concerns over the ‘coronavirus outbreak’ as the cause behind the change.

Despite the news, Mack will have a product display in its booth.

“While we are strong supporters of CONEXPO, our first priority is the health and wellbeing of our employees, stakeholders and their families,” said Martin Weissburg, Mack president.

ConExpo will run March 10-14. Organizers are taking precautions against the virus as prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.