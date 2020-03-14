Luxor Hotel & Casino employee tests positive for coronavirus

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 18: The Luxor Hotel & Casino, located at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, is viewed on March 18, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hit hard by a four-year economic downturn compounded by a housing crisis, Las Vegas tourist venues appear to making a comeback. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Luxor Hotel & Casino employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from MGM Resorts International.

“MGM Resorts has learned that an employee at Luxor Hotel & Casino has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). We are coordinating with the Southern Nevada Health District to notify people who may have been in close contact with the employee and are providing additional support as needed,” reads the statement.

There are 16 cases in Clark County, with one being confirmed by the CDC and 15 others presumptive positive.

