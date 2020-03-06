LIVE: Washoe County Health District has first ‘presumptive positive’ case of COVID-19

WATCH NOW:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) has received a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the first in Washoe County. The test has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

The case is a male resident in his 50s who is linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship outbreak. His condition is stable and he is self-isolating at home.

The case has a family member who is a student at Huffaker Elementary School in Reno, Nev. Out of an abundance of caution, the Health District requested that Huffaker Elementary School be closed on Friday, March 6. The Washoe County School District has informed parents of the closure.

There are no confirmed cases at Huffaker Elementary.

“The Health District’s top priority right now is to investigate this case and identify close contacts,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for the Washoe County Health District. “Our staff is working with the school district to help ensure safety for students and faculty at Huffaker, as well as the community. Additional information will be released as we learn more.

“We cannot stress enough that the most important thing people can do to prevent contracting COVID-19 is to practice social distancing, wash your hands with water and soap frequently, cough and sneeze into your sleeve and stay home if you’re sick. We ask that you inform family and friends of these preventive measures.”

While this is a serious public health threat, the immediate risk to the general public in Washoe County and the United States remains low at this time.

The public is encouraged to go to the Washoe County Health District website for updated information.