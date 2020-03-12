LDS Church suspends gatherings worldwide due to coronavirus

FILE – This Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, shows the Salt Lake Temple at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has postponed a key meeting of top global leaders scheduled for April 1-2 because of the spread of the coronavirus around the world. The faith is also discouraging members from traveling from outside the United States for a twice-yearly conference set for the weekend of April 4-5 in Salt Lake City, the religion said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has suspended gatherings worldwide “until further notice” due to the coronavirus. These gatherings include conferences, public worship services and branch, ward and stake activities.

The first Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the church sent a letter to its following, saying, “We have considered the counsel of local Church leaders, government officials and medical professionals and have sought the Lord’s guidance in these matters.”

The church has directed leadership to conduct any essential meetings through technology. They also said bishops should consult with stake presidents to determine how sacrament can be distributed at least once a month.

For the full letter, click here.