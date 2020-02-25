Las Vegas tourists share concerns over coronavirus, traveling

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more information about the coronavirus comes to light, concerns about travel continue to grow across the globe. There is currently an advisory against traveling to South Korea.

8 News Now has just learned that a Korean Air cabin crew member has tested positive for the virus. The exact routes and flights flown by that employee have not been released yet.

What we do know is there is a Korean Air flight that travels direct to Seoul just about every night from Las Vegas.

But despite the growing fears over the virus and travel, tourists we spoke with are continuing to come to our famed Strip.

They’ve witnessed first-hand the concerns over the illness during their ventures.

Andrea Lollis and Temperance Robbins, a mother-daughter duo from South Carolina, saw it on their flight to Vegas.

“There were about 10 people that were on the plane, and they had surgical masks, or they’ll have like a little scarf,” Lollis said.

They even have masks of their own.

“You do have a lot of people traveling, and I just wanted to be on the safe side,” Robbins said.

Some travel agencies are noticing a slowdown of people coming to Las Vegas, specifically from Asia.

What is truly uncertain is the future.

“We’re expecting the worst,” said Frank Canales with Happy Tours Vacations. “At this time, I’m concerned how that’s going to affect this spring or summer.”

But for some tourists right now, they are not too worried.

“It wasn’t even a thought, that we would cancel our trip. We’re going to come, we’re going to have fun, and we’re going to just not worry about that,” said Chris Olinger, who is visiting Las Vegas from Wisconsin.

Others visiting Vegas say, though they will only be traveling in the US, they would rather be safe than sorry.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, or how far this virus is going to spread, so you do have to be a little bit cautious,” Robbins said.