Las Vegas senior centers to close ‘indefinitely’ as precaution against coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas will close five senior centers and part of a community center that serves seniors “indefinitely.” The closures, meant to protect our community’s most vulnerable members, go into effect on March 14.

This comes after President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency over the coronavirus, in which he asked cities protect their senior citizens.

During the closures, the centers will be “thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.” A press release noted the centers will also be prepared in case they are needed for community use during a coronavirus outbreak.

“This decision was entered into with careful thought and in the best interests of our entire community,” a city spokesperson wrote in the release. “The city continues to work with local and state agencies, including the Southern Nevada Health District, to monitor the situation.”

