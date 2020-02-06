Las Vegas community helping those affected by novel coronavirus outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Korean Air flight headed to Las Vegas was diverted this afternoon because of a novel coronavirus scare.

Three people on-board the flight were recently in China.

There are 12 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States.

“A couple of nights ago, I dreamed about the virus at night. I don’t know why. It must be because I think about this day and night,” said Eric Chen.

Chen is the founder of Law Offices of Eric K. Chen in Las Vegas. Most of his clients are of Chinese descent.

“I think about how horrific this must be for people that are actually in cities like Wuhan to go through this kind of disaster,” said Chen.

Chen has been filling boxes with medical supplies and shipping them to contaminated zones.

On Wednesday, three passengers were screened for the virus after a Korean Air flight bound for Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles. All passengers were quickly cleared to complete the flight to McCarran International Airport.

“It was almost landing at L.A. that they announced what happened,” one passenger said. “Crews found out that some people that boarded the flight spent 14 days in China.”

“I have a secretary here. She’s actually from the Wuhan area. Her dad is a doctor over there,” Chen said.

Michelle Zhang is a paralegal at Law Offices of Eric K. Chen.

“Just shocked. Frightening. Extremely worried about my family and friends and all the people there,” she said.

Zhang called her family brave for choosing to work and help people instead of staying home.

“This is a time that we could really extend a friendship or a helpful arm. I think if it were otherwise, they would do the same,” Chen said.

So far, 565 people have died from the deadly virus.

Chen says items needed include surgical gowns, chemical splash/impact goggles, exam gloves and surgical masks.

Donations of medical-grade supplies may be dropped off at The NCA’s office at 5115 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 201K, Las Vegas, Nevada 89146.