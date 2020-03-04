Korean Air flights canceled from March 9 until April 25 due to coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Korean Air Flights to and from Las Vegas have been canceled from March 9 until April 25. According to Korean Air, the flights are being suspended due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

The vast majority of deaths have occurred in China, but in recent weeks the virus has been spreading rapidly through Italy and South Korea.

“At this present time, we are not receiving lists of names of passengers from Italy and South Korea the way we still are receiving lists of names of passengers from China, and that’s just the way the system is set up,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health to the Associated Press. “What has been set up has been largely for the individuals returning from China.”

Tensions over how to contain the coronavirus escalated Tuesday in the United States as the death toll climbed to nine and lawmakers expressed doubts about the government’s ability to ramp up testing fast enough to deal with the crisis.

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state, and most were residents of a nursing home in suburban Seattle. The number of infections in the U.S. overall climbed past 100, scattered across at least 15 states, with 27 cases in Washington alone.

Go here to view other Korean Air flights that have been canceled.