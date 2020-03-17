Kentucky Derby reportedly postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 04: Country House #20, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, War of Will #1, ridden by jockey Tyler Gaffalione , Maximum Security #7, ridden by jockey Luis Saez and Code of Honor #13, ridden by jockey John Velazquez fight for position in the final turn during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. Country House #20 was declared the winner after a stewards review disqualified Maximum Security #7. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CHURCHILL DOWNS, Ky. (CNN) — The coronavirus outbreak is reportedly postponing what’s been dubbed “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” Multiple media outlets in Louisville said the upcoming Kentucky Derby will be pushed back until the first weekend in September.

The famous horse race was originally scheduled for May 2 this year.

On Sunday, the CDC recommended scrapping all public events that involved more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. But the Derby can draw more than 150,000 fans to the Churchill Downs racing track.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of what’s known as the Triple Crown of U.S. horse racing.

The only other time it was postponed was in 1945 because of World War II.