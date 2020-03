FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks in Hershey, Pa. “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak, a person close to the shows tells The Associated Press, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KLAS) — Hit game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” have suspended production as coronavirus concerns continue to grow.

“The health and well-being of our contestants, staff and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops,” reads a statement on the “Jeopardy!” Twitter handle in part.

With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Jeopardy! and @WheelofFortune. The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 16, 2020

“Wheel of Fortune” wished its fans good health:

With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Wheel of Fortune and @Jeopardy! The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. pic.twitter.com/VOIA2zjNmA — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) March 16, 2020

It is currently unknown when production will resume.