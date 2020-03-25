I-Team: UNLV Medicine obtains COVID-19 tests via Texas-based lab

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is one of several states permitted to fast track coronavirus testing by developing and approving it without the FDA signing off. While that’s underway, testing is still limited in the Las Vegas Valley.

UNLV Medicine is one location where it is being offered.

The I-Team is seeing testing through private labs slowly increasing, which is how the school tracked down tests. It’s using a Texas-based lab and is starting with 1,400.

There is no cost to the patient.

Testing done at UNLV Medicine is by appointment only for patients who may have had contact with a positive patient or who have a fever and upper respiratory symptoms. It is also limited.

UNLV Medicine President Dr. Michael Gardner spoke with us about the unprecedented situation as the nation deals with coronavirus.

“I don’t expect the public to be patient with us. We’re healthcare workers; we’re here to serve,” said Gardner. “I would ask the public to be patient with each other. This is a really, really tough time for a lot of folks, and we will get through it. This won’t be forever, but it’s gonna be hard.”

To do the testing, healthcare workers need personal protective equipment, or PPE, and as we’ve been reporting, there is a shortage.

The Nevada State Medical Association executive director told the I-Team a large shipment of masks that was supposed to arrive in Nevada Monday did not. So, in addition to trying to get tests, getting PPE is another challenge.

For more information on UNLV’s curbside testing, click here.

Dignity Health is one organization accepting unopened boxes of N-95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns from local medical professionals. If you would like to donate, please email SRDH-Supplies@DignityHealth.org. Clark County Parks and Recreation is also collecting donations of masks, gloves, Clorox wipes, disinfectant cleaners and digital thermometers at its Sunset Administration Office, 2601 E. Sunset Road.

