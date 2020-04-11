I-Team: SNHD weighs in on Easter religious services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Easter Sunday is two days away. The I-Team asked the Southern Nevada Health District to weigh in about religious services, which are being planned.

A medical investigator said the Health District doesn’t have enough investigators to interview COVID-19 patients to collect data, and that’s why some data is missing or slowly being released.

They’re trying to shift to more electronic communication.

We also learned from SNHD the number of positive cases is growing exponentially, but the rate of growth is starting to slow down.

The number of patients who require intubation, meaning assistance with breathing is growing, so they expect the need for ventilators to grow.

One model predicts a peak in Nevada on April 17, but different models show different dates, making it difficult to rely on them.

What they are analyzing is how the governor’s stay-at-home order, schools closing and social distancing could be affecting numbers.

The I-Team asked if the Health District is concerned about any Easter services being held, including drive up services.

As we’ve reported, some faith-based organizations said they’re holding services.

“As I understand it, faith-based organizations still have to abide by the same restrictions other organizations, as I understand it. The most important thing is that people maintain social distancing,” said SNHD’s Dr. Vit Kraushaar. “Any of these services that occur, people are still taking these precautions, and hopefully, televised services and things like that.”

Kraushaar noted we want to avoid situations where a bunch of people are congregated close together, creating conditions ripe for disease to spread.

“Metro is enforcing the governor’s directive to stay at home, and if you’re in the public, you must have a face mask,” said Misty Robinson of the Health District.

We also checked in with Metro. A spokesman said they’re working with faith-based partners to remind them of measures put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

If they receive complaints or calls for service, they will deal with them on a case-by-case basis.