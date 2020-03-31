I-Team: SNHD expected to receive more COVID-19 test kits this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We could have more coronavirus tests in Southern Nevada this week, including kits manufactured right here in the state.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and leaders of the Southern Nevada Health District have repeatedly said they just can’t get resources from the federal government.

On Friday, the Health District only had the ability to do 119 tests. Private labs are doing the majority of testing.

Nevada is one of several states chosen to fast track testing, meaning it can approve testing without the federal government.

Last week, the I-Team interviewed Dr. Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Lab, who explained how this testing will help.

“It will speed up the time that it takes, less of the time that it takes to find out if certain products work,” said Pandori. “And, it will allow us to analyze the broader number of products for testing.”

Pandori provided new information today via a spokeswoman, who wrote in an email:

“The Nevada State Public Health Lab (NSPHL) is issuing its first batch of self-manufactured collection kits. One thousand will be shipped to the Southern Nevada Health District this week. UNR Med has established a manufacture program for these kits and finished a first batch yesterday. The NSPHL is performing quality assurance testing on them today and over the next two days. If good, that pipeline will go live this week. And, we performed quality testing on a new RNA Viral extraction kit. We aim to go live with that, as well, to bolster lab test kits.”

As stated earlier, private labs are now doing the majority of testing, but you have many people who rely on the Health District. Now, they are expected to get more tests.