I-Team: SNHD develops app for patients under coronavirus surveillance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed one of Nevada’s four presumed coronavirus cases today. A man in Washoe County who was on the Grand Princes cruise ship is positive.

Of the three remaining presumptive cases, two are in Clark County and one is in Washoe.

The I-Team gathered new information about how the Southern Nevada Health District is handling the virus. This has yet to be shared with the public.

SNHD told us a new app was created where people who are under surveillance report their daily symptoms. If an individual fails to log their info, a disease investigator is informed.

Moving forward, if more screening is needed here in Southern Nevada, stations would be outside the Health District to lessen exposure to health workers and the public.

We previously reported on how Southern Nevada has a significant homeless population. The Health District plans on meeting with groups who help the homeless to plan for a possible outbreak.

We’ve also learned there are several Clark County residents on the cruise ship off California, and a total of 49 Nevadans.

According to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office, 21 passengers aboard the Grant Princess cruise have tested positive for coronavirus, but the 49 Nevadans are asymptomatic.

We learned about a possible plan to bring those Nevadans home and transport them here on a federally chartered plane. They would then be picked up by a private ambulance at the airport and taken to their homes.

Governor Sisolak sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Monday night about conditions that he wants imposed in the transport of the passengers from Nevada. He wants them tested for coronavirus before they board the plane. They would need to be isolated once they are here and under supervision of health officials.

This is a developing story, both about these passengers and how the SNHD is handling the situation.

The I-Team reached out to the Health District yesterday and today for interviews and to see if a press conference would be held. Washoe County held press conferences both yesterday and today, providing a lot of information. This is not the case here in Southern Nevada, even though there is a public information manager and an officer.