I-Team: One confirmed, four presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Health officials revealed there are three more cases of the coronavirus in Southern Nevada on Wednesday.

These instances bring the total in Clark County to five and seven overall in our state. Washoe County has one confirmed case and another presumed positive.

The I-Team attended a press conference where SNHD talked about what’s unfolding locally.

The acting director of the Health District said the risk of catching the coronavirus in Southern Nevada is low right now.

There is one confirmed case through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four others are presumptive positive, meaning the Health District is waiting for the CDC to also confirm they have the coronavirus.

Patient descriptions are as follows:

Patient No.1: A man in his 50s with a travel history to Washington State who is in serious condition. The VA hospital confirmed he is a patient there.

Today, the state of Nevada is reporting these numbers regarding the coronavirus, including people under public health supervision, who have completed public health supervision and the number of negative tests:

Under public health supervision: 164 people

164 people Completed public health supervision: 341 people

341 people Negative tests: 168

As we first reported yesterday, there is an app where people report their symptoms while they are isolated. If they fail to enter information each day, a disease investigator steps in.

We’ve also learned anyone who fails to isolate themselves after the Health District tells them to do so can face charges. This is one of many precautions to avoid an outbreak here.

“We don’t see a reason for our community to panic about this today, based on what is happening today. Again, we are talking about five patients in a population of more than 2 million people,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen of the SNHD.

It is important to note, one of the five cases did not travel out-of-state and internationally. Because of this, disease investigators are examining the risk of community spread.

The Health District is also reiterating to stay home if you are sick, do not go to a public place or work and do not show up at your doctor’s office or at the Health District without calling first. It’s another measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.