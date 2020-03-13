I-Team: Nevadans concerned over coronavirus testing kits availability

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District reported there are three new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Clark County. This brings the number of local cases to eight, with only one confirmed by the CDC so far.

One of the biggest concerns 8 News Now has heard during this situation is the availability to get tested for the virus. The I-Team has been following the latest on testing kits.

Several viewers have contacted us about testing, asking how they can go about receiving one. Some of have tried and have been denied, and they want to know why.

The answer? There is a shortage of test kits here in Southern Nevada and throughout the country.

As of yesterday, there were less than 800 testing kits available through the Southern Nevada Health District for a population close to 2 million people.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimated the city also saw 3.5 million visitors in January. Again, there are less than 800 testing kits.

The acting director of the Health District said they are waiting for 20,000 kits from the CDC.

During Governor Steve Sisolak’s press conference, we asked when we can expect these kits, to which he responded, “as quickly as possible.” He noted he has spoken with Vice President Mike Pence’s task force and expressed frustration, “We are frustrated that we are not receiving more tests in a prompt manner.”

Testing is mainly being done for people with more serious symptoms or who have been exposed to someone who had a confirmed case of coronavirus.

If you show up for a coronavirus test, you will likely be asked:

Did you travel and if so, where?

Did you have contact with a previously confirmed patient?

And, do you have a fever and a cough?

You will likely be given a flu test and checked for upper respiratory infections before a coronavirus test is done.