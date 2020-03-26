I-Team: Nevada works to develop, approve COVID-19 testing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is one of several states to approve and fast track testing for COVID-19.

The I-Team spoke with the director of the Nevada Public Health Lab, one leader who has been part of the planning.

Dr. Mark Pandori said we could see developments by the end of the week as the state tries to approve new tests. In the meantime, the public health lab in Reno, which he directs, is busy with testing.

Pandori’s lab has done the majority of tests in Nevada, but the number of private labs is also slowly growing.

Every day, more patients are being diagnosed with COVID-19. Pandori said two words come to mind when talking about the state of the virus locally.

“There’s the word ‘concern,’ and there’s the word ‘worried.’ And I remain concerned about this, but I can’t say that I’m worried because so much is being done, and so many smart things are being done right now that I think we are going to get through this,” said Pandori. “But we have to remain concerned because it’s concern that keeps us on our toes and fuel to do our best work in this.”

He said while testing is being done, there is only so much labs and health districts can do.

Pandori pointed to social distancing, meaning less contact with other people and less of the spread of coronavirus.