I-Team: Local nurse talks PPE concerns at Valley Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has been reporting on the nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and how it’s affecting Nevadans.

We know some hospitals are low on supplies, or at least preparing for a shortage. The question is, how are they handling it?

8 News Now has heard from several concerned healthcare workers at different hospitals across the Valley. They worry about losing their jobs if they speak publicly.

We spoke with a nurse from Henderson Hospital today on the condition of anonymity.

She claimed the hospital is limiting mask usage for nurses. She also said they can wear masks if they’re dealing with a COVID-19 patient. She believes they should be able to wear them throughout their shift for various patients.

“We interact with our colleagues, we interact with our patients, we interact with our families, we interact with our neighbors, we interact at the grocery store,” she said. “So, if you don’t protect the healthcare providers, you’re actually exposing how many times more people to this virus.”

Henderson Hospital is part of Valley Hospitals. The I-Team reached out to a media representative who replied:

“We are following CDC-approved personal protection equipment (PPE) guidelines for working with all patients. This includes providing masks to all clinical staff who are working with rule-out COVID-19 patients and positive COVID-19 patients.”

As we covered some drive-thru COVID-19 testing throughout the Valley, we’ve learned some of the people showing up are healthcare workers who are concerned they’ve been exposed to the virus.