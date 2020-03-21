I-Team: Indefinite backlog of COVID-19 testing kits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Southern Nevada Health District announced today that test kits are not on the way to Nevada from the federal government.

Sisolak pointed to an indefinite backlog on the federal level. It should be noted that without testing, you cannot track how many people have the coronavirus in our state.

Leaders at the Southern Nevada Health District told the I-Team earlier they’re not only short on test kits, they’re also short on supplies needed to do the testing.

More people have the coronavirus here than we know, and the Health District does not have the tools it needs to keep track of the numbers.

We’ve been hearing President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence say that resources are being sent to states and good things are happening on the ground.

The I-Team asked Sisolak for his take on that. He responded:

“I did participate in numerous phone calls with the President and Vice President in a task force. All I can speak to is what we are facing in Nevada. We are facing a severe shortage. We cannot get the appropriate supplies. We’ve been notified that they are all backordered, and we’re going to have to, as he said, the president said, get them on our own so, we are working tirelessly to try and get them on our own.”

Earlier this week, the Health District announced there were discussions with FEMA to send thousands of tests to Southern Nevada and offer drive through testing. But we learned today that’s not happening, for now.

Also, the I-Team reported yesterday about the nationwide shortage of PPE, or Personal Protective Equipment, mainly for healthcare providers. We’ve learned there is a shortage locally of masks, gowns and gloves.

Finally, the governor also said that 80% of the acute care and intensive care beds at hospitals are already taken up by a mix of COVID-19 and other patients. This means with more cases, there could be a shortage of hospital beds.

Health providers, like doctor’s offices, are being advised if they are going to provide coronavirus testing, to try using private labs, like Quest and LabCorp.