I-Team: Healthcare workers face shortage of personal protective equipment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak held a Facebook live discussion with a medical doctor about COVID-19 Thursday.

They answered several questions, including one from 8 News Now, about a topic we’ve been hearing from viewers about: personal protective equipment, or PPE, for healthcare workers.

There is a limited supply of masks, gowns, gloves and goggles. This is equipment nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers need to protect themselves.

The I-Team sent a question to Sisolak about PPE.

Vanessa Murphy: “Healthcare workers have come forward to say they are reusing PPE and that there is not enough PPE in Southern Nevada Hospitals. However, some hospital reps insist to reporters they do have enough supplies. Can you please weigh in?”

Dr. Shadaba Asad, UMC’s infectious disease director, said on a hospital floor of COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers will reuse masks and gowns for different patients because there is a limited supply.

“Our healthcare providers, at this point in the hospital, are not seeing patients without the appropriate protection,” said Asad. “They do have the personal protective equipment, but we are also at the same time doing everything we can to avoid any wastage at all, which is the sensible thing, which any person would do.”

Yesterday, we learned from the state that Nevada has placed two large PPE orders and received less than 25% of PPE requested.

Sisolak encouraged businesses that may have equipment to donate, such as construction companies, to do so. He also thanked those who have donated.