I-Team: Does Southern Nevada have enough coronavirus test kits?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Southern Nevada jumped from two to five cases on Wednesday. One was confirmed positive by the CDC and four others are presumptive positive.

Health officials said two are residents in their 70s and 60s, a man and woman who are isolated at home. Another is a New Yorker in her 40s who was visiting for a conference and is listed in serious condition.

The I-Team attended a Southern Nevada Health District press conference where new information was revealed about the virus locally.

We learned testing is being done primarily on patients with serious symptoms. Health officials said Southern Nevada only has 800 test kits, and they are expecting and hoping for another 20,000.

The acting director of the SNHD said the risk in our area is low, and in a population of about 2 million, five cases is not a lot.

However, we do have many visitors.

Disease investigators are looking at community spread since the second case we learned about involved a woman in her 70s who only traveled in-state to Reno.

The question is: how did she pick up the coronavirus?

The Health District is also reminding residents and visitors if they feel sick, do not go to work and do not show up at doctor’s offices without calling first.

Washoe County has talked about planning for drive-thru testing, which is where you stay in your car and get tested.

The I-Team asked a Health District spokeswoman if they are planning this here. She said she believes that has not been discussed.

Again, that brings us back to whether we have enough tests here.

“Our lab has 800 tests right now. They are receiving additional shipment from the CDC, so this is something that is ongoing,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen of the Health District. “We are also in collaboration with the Governor’s office; we are expecting to receive about 20,000 tests in the near future, and that’s a request from the state to the CDC.”

As we reported, LabCorp and Quest are also offering coronavirus testing if it is recommended by a doctor or health care provider.

According to the state of Nevada, 164 people are currently under public health supervision.

If someone was advised by the Health District to remain in isolation, and they do not follow those directions, they could face charges. This is because they may be putting others at risk.