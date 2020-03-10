I-Team: Call for SNHD transparency during coronavirus crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Washoe County Health District provided a lot of information and availability to the media in wake of its presumed coronavirus patients. But that wasn’t the case here in the Valley.

The I-Team gathered more information on a call for transparency.

The Southern Nevada Health District did not hold a press conference today even after the announcement of a second case.

Now, one board member in Southern Nevada is calling for transparency.

Dr. Frank Nemec told us he’s been on the board for about 10 years, and he believes the public should be informed about any possible exposure to the coronavirus.

For example, the first presumptive positive patient traveled to Washington State, but we do not know if any passengers on his plane were notified.

His child stayed home from school, but the Health District did not release which school. 8 News Now independently confirmed the school.

Now with a second patient, we do not know how many locations she may have visited in Southern Nevada, all details which Dr. Nemec said would be helpful to release to the public.

The I-Team asked if Dr. Nemec thought the Health District is being transparent with the public about information.

“I think it’s important to be as transparent as possible while still maintaining confidentiality, so individual identification of patients is not appropriate,” he said. “But the circumstances of where they have been, what schools they may have been at, what venues they’ve attended, I think that would be helpful to the public.”

We also asked if he thinks the Health District has the situation under control, to which he responded:

“Right now, nobody has this under control. This is something that, the virus is, it will take its path, and right now, I can’t say that we’ve had any kind of luck and full containment of this. We continue to hear of new cases on a daily basis.”

Dr. Nemec said the issue of transparency may be discussed at the next board meeting.

We did request an on-camera interview with a Health District employee if there was not going to be a press conference today. A spokeswoman said everyone was tied up, and there was nothing new to report.

The I-Team also heard about a potential shortage of test kits locally, but the spokeswoman insisted that is not true.

“We received three kits with a capacity to test approximately 800 specimens. We are not running low at this time,” said Stephanie Bethel of SNHD’s office of communications. “Additionally, the lab is expecting additional kits, and that number will be determined by the CDC based on availability.”

If someone needs to get tested, the Health District is not the only location testing kits are available. LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics are also providing coronavirus tests if they are ordered by a physician.