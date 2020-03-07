Health officials evaluating Nevada cruise ship passengers for coronavirus

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada health officials say they are evaluating 40 Nevadans who were Grand Princess cruise ship passengers for coronavirus. This comes after Washoe County’s first “presumptive positive” case was reported to be a man who was a passenger on the ship.

Authorities are assessing for any symptoms related to the virus. According to an official press release, the passengers disembarked on Feb. 21. Some passengers from other states have tested positive.

The Reno patient is in his 50s and is self-isolating at home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified local health authorities on March 4 and 5 about the passengers.

“Our local health authorities continue to show that they are dedicated to the health of our communities, and the State is grateful for their swift response to connect with these passengers to assess their health,” praised Richard Whitley, director of the department of health and human services.

Nevada has two presumptive cases, the first of which was reported in Clark County. The cases are not 100% positive until confirmed by the CDC.