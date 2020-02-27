Hawaiian Airlines temporarily suspends service to South Korea

HONOLULU (KLAS) — Hawaiian Airlines says it will temporarily suspend service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Incheon International Airport due to the rise in coronavirus cases in South Korea.

The nonstop service will be on hold from March 2 to April 30.

“We believe a temporary service suspension is prudent given the escalation of COVID-19 in South Korea and the impact the illness has had on demand for leisure travel from that country,” said CEO and President Peter Ingram in a press release. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation and extend our support for public health efforts to contain the virus.”

The airline apologized for the inconvenience and said it’s working with passengers who are impacted.

For more information on travel waivers, please visit Hawaiian Airlines’ website.