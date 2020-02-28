Governor Sisolak to address coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will soon be addressing the public regarding the recent outbreak of COVID-19. The Governor’s comments will come just days after President Trump addressed the country, stressing the situation is under control.

The news also comes as California announced there are 28 confirmed cases in the state.

Sisolak will hold his press conference Friday at 3:15 p.m. He plans to discuss what the local and federal partners in Nevada are doing to monitor and prepare, in case the virus makes it into Nevada.

