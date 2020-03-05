Governor adopts regulation to prohibit price gouging on COVID-19 related items and services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak took a big step today to protect people across Nevada from rising drug prices and costs of services. He, along with the help of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry’s Division of Insurance, adopted an emergency regulation to “ensure that Nevadans covered by health insurance policies regulated by the DOI are able to obtain medical services and prescriptions related to COVID-19 at their normal costs, despite disruptions caused by the spread of the virus.”

This comes as Nevada announced the first case of coronavirus in the state on Thursday. The patient is described as a man in his 50s, who recently traveled to Washington and Texas.

“This pre-emptive emergency regulation should give Nevadans confidence to continue taking preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 as well as seeking necessary medical services and prescriptions without fear of higher than normal costs,” said Governor Sisolak. “Protecting Nevadans is my top priority, and adopting this emergency regulation is a critical piece of our broader plan to anticipate and prepare for the potential impacts of COVID-19.”

Specifically, the regulation put in place by Governor Sisolak prohibits health insurers from imposing an out-of-pocket cost for a provider office, urgent care center or emergency room, when the purpose of the visit is to test for COVID-19. The regulation also prohibits insurers from charging Nevadans for COVID-19 tests or immunizations, if they become available.

Additionally, the regulation requires health insurers to provide information on available benefits options for medical advice and treatment through telehealth, and preventative measures related to COVID-19.

