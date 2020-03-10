Golden Knights temporarily close ‘Chance’s Kid Zone’ due to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have announced they will temporarily close “Chance’s Kid Zone” and limit locker room access as precautions against the coronavirus. This came just one day after the NBA, MLB, MLS and NHL issued a joint statement regarding the issue.

Chance’s Kid Zone is the area where players sign items for children near the team’s bench.

In a statement to the media, the Knights noted locker rooms will be restricted to players and essential staff only. However, there will not be additional restrictions on areas where the media can view practice.

“From an organization-wide perspective, we continue to actively monitor the situation while following recommendations and guidance from the CDC and NHL. We have recently increased the number of daily cleanings at City National Arena and placed a heightened emphasis on shared surfaces as precautionary measures,” the statements reads in part.

The team encouraged its fans and others to follow flu and cold precautions, stay home if they feel sick and frequently wash their hands.