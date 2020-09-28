Free COVID-19 testing at several Las Vegas locations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free COVID-19 testing is available at Cashman Center, UNLV and several upcoming neighborhood events.

The free testing takes place five days a week at the Cashman Center and the UNLV Thomas & Mack Strip Pavilion room.

Clark County has partnered with multiple community partners to offer the testing. This is a list of the upcoming neighborhood free testing sites:

Oct. 8-9, Western High School, 4601 W. Bonanza Road

Oct. 15-16, Cimarron-Memorial High School, 2301 N. Tenaya Way

Oct. 22-23, Valley High School, 2839 Burnham Ave., near Eastern and Sahara Avenues.

Nov. 5-6, Silverado High School, 1650 Silver Hawk Ave., near Spencer St and the I-215.

Since May, the county and its community partners have done 215,765 tests.

“Free and accessible COVID-19 testing is available to anyone in our community who wants to be tested whether you are experiencing symptoms or are concerned you have been exposed to it,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, a member of the Southern Nevada Health District’s Board of Health whose Commission District includes Valley High School.

You can get more information on locations, dates and hours of operation in English and Spanish on a COVID-19 testing site calendar posted on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website at www.SNHD.info/covid.