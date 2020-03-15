Former UNLV Rebel, current NBA player tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former UNLV basketball player has tested positive for COVID-19. Christian Wood, forward for the Detroit Pistons, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Wood previously came in contact with Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert last Saturday. Gobert was the first player in the NBA to test positive for the virus. Gobert was infamously seen touching several recording devices following a press conference last week, where he was asked about the virus.
Wood played for the Runnin’ Rebels from 2013-15, before declaring for the NBA draft. This news comes after he went for a career-high 32 points on Wednesday, prior to the suspension of the NBA season.
Wood is reportedly showing no symptoms and is doing well.