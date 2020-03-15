Food pantry expands access for people laid off amid COVID-19 outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some community organizations are stepping up to help people through this hard time.

Veterans Village and Share are expanding food pantry access to those who have been recently laid off due to the impact of coronavirus. They want the community to know they are ready to help in any way they can.

“It’s doubled if not tripled today. I anticipate it to amplify in the weeks to come,” said Wendy Grant of Veterans Village. “In one hour, the pantry had already served what we normally served, and the line is still currently wrapped around the building.”

Hundreds of people showed up on Saturday. They were able to get hygiene products, canned goods, fresh vegetables, and water. This comes as stores across the valley are having trouble restocking basic household goods.

“If you walk into any of the grocery stores lately the shelves are getting bare, people are panicking,” Grant said. “We want to ensure, if you look around you can see all the things we provide, are going to continue.”

Grant told 8 News Now their partner — Three Square — is ready to restock their goods if the need increases. Veterans Village currently offers four pantry days a week, but they are ready to expand those if layoffs continue.

“We’re covered, they’re covered, the community is not at risk of going hungry as far as we’re concerned,” Grant assured.

Veterans Village is welcoming anyone who has been laid off, regardless of position or income. The food pantry is currently open on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

The organization says they’re always grateful for donations from the public. Right now, they’re taking bulk food items and cases of water. You can also donate your time, and volunteer.