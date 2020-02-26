First US servicemember to test positive for coronavirus reported in South Korea

SOUTH KOREA (KLAS) — The United States Forces Korea has reported the first US servicemember to test positive for coronavirus. The 23-year old man is stationed at Camp Carroll.

The command says he is self-quarantined at his off-base residence.

They also say he visited Camp Walker on Feb. 24 and Camp Carroll Feb. 21-25. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and US Forces Korea are working on determining if others may have been exposed.

“USFK is implementing all appropriate control measures to help control the spread of COVID-19 and remains at risk level “high” for USFK peninsula-wide as a prudent measure to protect the force,” the command said on its website.

Servicemembers are urged to practice “strict hygiene procedures” to help stave the spread of the illness.