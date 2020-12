LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base’s first COVID-19 vaccines were administered at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center today.

The base says personnel will administer the vaccine in phases. First responders, mission-essential personnel, deploying forces and patients with serious medical conditions will be among the first to receive it.

According to a news release, the Department of Defense distributed the vaccine to initial sites as part of Operation Warp Speed.