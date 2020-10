LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To help stop the spread of COVID-19 and promote the adoption of the COVID Trace Contact Tracing app, the state is launching a multi-city parade with stops throughout Las Vegas, Reno, Lake Tahoe, and Carson City. Performers, celebrities, entertainers, local businesses, and more will come together for spectacular pop-up performances at iconic Nevada locations, including the 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign and Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 28.

They'll be at the Reno Arch and the Nevada State Capitol Building on Nevada Day, which is Oct. 30.