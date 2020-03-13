Faith Lutheran cancels Friday class due to ill school member

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Faith Lutheran Middle and High School have canceled class Friday due to a sick school member. According to a statement from Dr. Steve Buuck, CEO, the individual was sent by their primary care physician to be tested for the coronavirus.

Buuck noted there were no test kits available at the facility the person went to, and it was recommended they stay home “until symptoms improve instead.”

Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Official Update: SCHOOL CANCELLED FRIDAY MARCH 13, 2020. pic.twitter.com/WzprU2hQV0 — Faith Lutheran (@faithlutheranlv) March 13, 2020

The school has decided out of an abundance of caution to cancel class, all after school activities and practices.

School was already canceled on March 16 and 17.