Extended member of 8 News Now family battling cancer shares important message during coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In times like this, it is important to heed the warnings and precautionary steps health officials provide to us. But if their messages don’t get across, maybe this will.

A member of our 8 News Now extended family is fighting cancer for a third time. Not following the rules could put her life, and others like her, in danger.

Samantha Russell, 30, is married to one of our producers. Just last week, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer for the third time in four years. As she prepares for more treatment, she wants to share a message with you.

“It would be such a — such a great shame for someone who’s experienced and fought through all those things to have to succumb to a virus that could have been prevented if people were more careful.”

Samantha’s heartfelt message urges everyone to follow the warnings from our leaders and avoid being in public as much as possible.