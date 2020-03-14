Encore Boston Harbor to temporarily cease operations, full-time employees to receive pay

Beach Plum flowers bloom along the banks of the Mystic River in front of the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Mass., Friday, June 21, 2019. The Wynn Resorts casino is scheduled to open to officially open to the public on Sunday, June 23rd. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

EVERETT, Mass. (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts is temporarily closing down one of their locations, during the COVID-19 outbreak. Through a press release, the company announced Encore Boston Harbor will cease operations beginning Sunday, March 15.

The location will be closed to the public for two weeks.

In the release, the company cites ongoing consultation with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission as a reason for the closure. The company also stated that the health and safety of their guests and employees is of primary concern.

Wynn Resorts will also pay all full-time employees during the period as it “evaluates the impact of the temporary closure.” A limited number of employees and management will remain at the resort to secure, sanitize and maintain the facility.

For more information and updates, CLICK HERE.