Don’t rely on face masks to protect against coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many stores are running out of face masks as people take precautions against the coronavirus (COVID-19). But you should know, there is a difference between a surgical mask and the N-95 mask.

A doctor at Mountain View Hospital says masks are giving users a false sense of security. The surgical mask is loose fitting and does not protect against small particles in the air.

“A surgical mask, when it comes to the new coronavirus, is going to be ineffective in blocking viral transmission to that patient,” said physician Andrew Sheep.

The N-95 mask is tighter and has the potential of blocking a virus, but that’s only if it’s fitted to your face by an expert.

“It has to be fitted correctly otherwise you’re not attaining an airtight seal,” Dr. Sheep affirmed.

So, if you’re concerned about the coronavirus, Dr. Sheep says the best things you can do is to keep your hands clean and away from your face.

“The most important things when it comes to viral transmission are to wash your hands constantly, and to quarantine yourself if you are sick,” Dr. Sheep told 8 News Now.