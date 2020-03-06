Doctor Corcoran breaks down COVID-19 impact

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the first presumptive case of coronavirus confirmed in southern Nevada, you may have some questions lingering about what action to take. Dr. Joe Corcoran, Chief Medical Officer of HCA Healthcare sat down with 8 News Now to give us some insight into what we can expect to see in the near future with the outbreak.

In the video above, Dr. Corcoran touched on why we shouldn’t just brush off this disease and what precautions you and your family can take when traveling. Dr. Corcoran also discusses why the virus is impacting people with the weakest immune systems.