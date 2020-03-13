Disney suspends, closes several operations due to coronavirus; Universal Studios closing

ORLANDO (KLAS) — Major theme parks are temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns, including Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Disney company issued a statement regarding Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Disneyland Paris and its cruise line. It reads in part, “In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month.”

The company earlier announced the closure of Disneyland Park and California Adventure Park from March 14 through the end of the month. There have reportedly been no cases of coronavirus at the parks.

Hotels on resort campuses will reportedly remain open “until further notice.” Retail and dining complexes will also remain open.

University Studios Hollywood will also close temporarily starting March 14. They plan to reopen March 28.