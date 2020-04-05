Disney Parks halt annual pass payments

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Saying they don’t know when they’ll be able to re-open many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California. The statement released late Thursday, April 2, 2020 from The Walt Disney Co. said the first wave of furloughs will start April 19 and involve workers whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Disney is ensuring annual pass holders don’t have to pay for periods when its U.S. theme parks are closed. That’s, as Disney World and Disneyland remain shuttered due to coronavirus.

If people paid up front for their passes, they have two options. They can get a refund for the days the parks are closed, or Disney will extend the expiration date on their passes to make up for the missed period.

People who pay monthly won’t be charged during the closure of the parks, and they’ll get refunds for any payments they made after the shutdowns.

The Walt Disney Company is furloughing all employees not considered necessary to operations. That’s true not just for the theme parks but across the entertainment empire.